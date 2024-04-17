Alabama CB Terrion Arnold Visited Seven Teams

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama CB Terrion Arnold is visiting the Eagles today and also had a visit with the Vikings.

Those are newly reported visits from a busy schedule that included seven total teams:

Cardinals Eagles Falcons Jaguars Lions Titans Vikings

Arnold is widely viewed as a first-round prospect and is a candidate to be the first cornerback taken in the draft.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Arnold, 21, was named first-team All-American following his redshirt sophomore season at Alabama in 2023.

For his career, Arnold recorded 108 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery, six interceptions, and 20 pass deflections in 25 career games.