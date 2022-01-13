Alabama OT Evan Neal Declaring For 2022 NFL Draft

According to Ian Rapoport, Alabama OT Evan Neal tells him he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Neal confirmed it and announced his decision on his Twitter account.

It’s been a hell of a ride Bama nation! Now it’s on to the next chapter.

Roll tide forever!! #bpsiphi4life pic.twitter.com/CfjjZBYvWl — Evan Neal (@ENeal73) January 13, 2022

Neal is widely viewed as the top tackle prospect in the coming draft class and has a strong chance to go in the top five picks come April.

Despite being 6-7 and 360 pounds, Neal has rare mobility for being that size.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Neal rated as his No. 1 offensive tackle.

Neal was a second-team All-American as a junior and started 37 games over three seasons for Alabama, moving from left guard to right tackle to left tackle from year to year.