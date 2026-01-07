Alabama QB Ty Simpson To Declare For Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Alabama QB Ty Simpson plans to declare early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The redshirt junior took over as the starter this past season and was getting first-round buzz midway through the year before hitting a lull.

Still, given the paucity of top prospects in this year’s class and the high demand in the NFL, Simpson has a good shot to go in the first round come April, which likely factored into his decision.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Simpson as it becomes available.