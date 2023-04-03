Alabama S Brian Branch Has Six Top 30 Visits

According to Aaron Wilson, Alabama S Brian Branch has top 30 visits scheduled with six teams so far.

The list includes:

Commanders

Falcons

Lions

Raiders

Texans

Vikings

Wilson adds Branch will also have a private workout with the Bills.

Branch is generally viewed as the top safety prospect in the 2023 draft class and a likely first-round pick.

Branch, 21, was a first-team All American selection for Alabama following his junior season in 2022. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Branch rated as his No. 16 overall player and No. 1 safety. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to another former Alabama defensive back, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

During his three-year college career, Branch recorded 172 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, one fumble recovery, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass deflections in 35 career games.