Alabama WR Jameson Williams Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Alabama WR Jameson Williams announced on Instagram that he has declared to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Williams is set to undergo surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

Williams, 20, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.