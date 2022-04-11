Alabama WR John Metchie Set To Visit Three Teams This Week

Jordan Schultz reports that Alabama WR John Metchie III is meeting with the Bills on Monday, the Patriots on Tuesday and the Jaguars on Thursday.
Metchie, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama. He is working his way back from an ACL tear.
Metchie is considered to be a mid-round pick in this year’s draft class.
During his three-year college career at Alabama, Metchie appeared in 39 games and caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.
