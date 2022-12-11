‘All Options On Table’ For Tom Brady As He Heads Into Free Agency Next Year

Multiple sources tell Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is keeping “all options on the table” as he finishes out the final year of his contract.

Brady reportedly feels good enough to keep playing in the NFL, despite being 45. Brady’s original plan was to talk away by now, sources who know Brady reportedly wonder if he’s more open to continuing his career than he was a few months ago.

Brady is in line to be a free agent next year and would likely generate interest from teams looking to win now.

It remains to be seen what Brady wants to do, but it’s certainly possible he’ll be back for another season either with the Buccaneers or another team.

Brady, 45, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2000. He was in the final year of his two-year, $41 million contract when he agreed to another two-year extension in 2017.

Brady made $23 million for the 2019 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a fully guaranteed two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Brady has one more year on his current deal and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Brady has appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,332 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions.

