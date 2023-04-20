Allen Robinson Reworks Contract As Part Of Steelers Trade

Veteran WR Allen Robinson will have his contract reworked as part of the trade to the Steelers, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Rams will pay him $10 million total with the Steelers paying him a $3.835 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.165 million in 2023.

Robinson’s 2024 base salary is down from $15 million to $10 million.

Robinson, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10.9 million for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million and he later departed in free agency for a three-year, $46.5 million contract that includes $30.7 million fully guaranteed with the Rams.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and caught 33 passes for 339 yards receiving and three touchdowns.