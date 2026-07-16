Alvin Kamara To Make $6M Base Salary With Chance To Make $8.5M On Revised Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints and RB Alvin Kamara agreed on a deal that will pay him a base salary of $6 million in 2026 with a chance to make $8.5 million with incentives.

Rapoport believes this deal “almost certainly” means Kamara will finish his career with the Saints.

Yesterday, it was reported the Saints and Kamara agreed on a restructured deal, as it was unlikely they would’ve kept him on the last year of a two-year, $24.5 million contract, especially after signing RB Travis Etienne in free agency.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.