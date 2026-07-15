BREAKING: Saints Finalizing New Contract For RB Alvin Kamara

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints and veteran RB Alvin Kamara are finalizing a new contract on Wednesday.

There has been a lot of talk about Kamara’s future in New Orleans with some speculating that he could be a trade option this year.

However, Kamara has maintained that he wants to remain with the Saints, despite the questions about his future.

The Saints’ brass had been noncommittal about Kamara all offseason, leaving all options on the table. New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis kept the same tone when speaking recently, but expects the situation to be resolved in the near future.

The Saints signed Travis Etienne as a free agent this March, which also led to talk about Kamara and whether he still made sense for New Orleans. In the end, it looks like the Saints have figured out a path forward that works for both parties.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster. Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two,” Loomis said, via Luke Johnson.

Kamara, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Tennessee. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and was set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024 when New Orleans gave Kamara a two-year, $24.5 million extension in October in 2024.

In 2025, Kamara has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and rushed for 460 yards on 131 carries (3.6 YPC) to go along with 33 receptions for 186 yards receiving and one touchdown.