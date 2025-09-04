Amari Cooper Informs Raiders He Intends To Retire

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Raiders WR Amari Cooper has informed the team he no longer has the desire to play and intends to retire.

Cooper reunited with the Raiders at the end of camp but has decided to retire instead of playing the upcoming season.

Cooper, 31, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

He played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option, which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

The Browns then acquired him, along with a sixth-round pick, via a trade with Dallas that saw the Cowboys receive a fifth and sixth-round pick.

In July of 2024, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a one-year restructured contract that guaranteed him $20 million and added an additional $5 million in incentives to his current deal. He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when Cleveland traded him during the season to the Bills for a package including a third-round pick.

Cooper signed with the Raiders at the end of training camp in 2025.

In 2024, Cooper appeared in six games for the Browns and eight games for the Bills. He caught 44 passes on 85 targets for 547 yards and four touchdowns.