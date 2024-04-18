Andre Dillard Visited Chiefs Before Signing With Packers

According to Jeremy Fowler, Packers’ recently signed OT Andre Dillard took a free-agent visit to the Chiefs before deciding on Green Bay.

Fowler notes Kansas City still needs help at offensive tackle and could turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft to identify a player.

Dillard, 28, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans last year but was cut last month.

In 2023, Dillard appeared in 16 games for the Titans, making 10 starts for them.