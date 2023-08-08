Anthony Barr Leaving Saints Without Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, veteran LB Anthony Barr is leaving his visit with the Saints without a contract despite a report earlier today the team expected him to sign.

Garafolo says Barr had a good visit with the Saints and they remain in play but he also has interest from other teams and could take other visits.

It’s also possible there was an issue raised with Barr’s entry physical.

Barr, 31, was taken with the No. 9 overall pick by the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year $12,743,500 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,157,750 for the 2017 season.

The Vikings elected to pick up Barr’s fifth-year option, which paid him around $12.306 million for the 2018 season. He entered unrestricted free agency in 2019 and, after initially committing to the Jets, returned to the Vikings on a five-year, $67.5 million deal.

Barr agreed to a pay cut entering the 2021 season that guaranteed a chunk of his salary and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal and later placed him on the PUP list.

In 2022, Barr appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 58 total tackles, one sack, and two fumble recoveries.