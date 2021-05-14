Antonio Brown Facing Civil Lawsuit From Moving Truck Incident

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is facing another civil lawsuit stemming from the altercation with a moving company last year.

Brown is specifically accused of assault and battery in the lawsuit.

Brown hired Anton Tumanov to move his belongings from California to Hollywood, Fla. last year. However, upon arriving, Tumanov says he was “met with resistance and violence” which resulted in Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, attacking his vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, Brown and Holt “proceeded to verbally and physically attack (Tumanov), causing severe personal injuries.” The driver claims that he “continues to suffer severe bodily injuries, pecuniary losses, and mental anguish” from the incident.

The two men are facing one count of battery and one count of assault and Tumanov is seeking more than $30,000 in damages.

Brown was previously arrested in January of last year regarding the incident. He later pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief and received two years of probation.

The NFL suspended Brown for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the league’s player conduct policy, including the moving truck incident.

Brown, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and he returned to Tampa Bay this offseason on another one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million.

In 2020, Brown appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 passes for 483 yards receiving and four touchdowns.