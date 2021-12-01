Antonio Brown’s Ankle Injury Expected to Sideline Him At Least Two More Weeks

According to Adam Schefter, Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown is expected to miss at least two more games with his ankle injury.

Brown initially was hurt in Week 6, and while the injury wasn’t expected to keep him out this long, it’s developed into a long-term situation.

Brown, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders back in March.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and includes $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million last year and re-signed him to another one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in five games and recorded 29 receptions for 418 yards (14.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.