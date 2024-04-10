Arizona OT Jordan Morgan Has Official Visits With At Least Six Teams

Arizona OT Jordan Morgan has at least six official 30 visits before the draft per various reports.

Tony Pauline reports Morgan is visiting with the Bills, Jets, Panthers and Titans. He previously reported Morgan also went on a visit with the Broncos.

Morgan took an official 30 visit with the Washington Commanders as well, per Ryan Fowler.

It’s a deep class of offensive tackles this year, and while Morgan is probably in the second or third tier at the position, he’s been getting a lot of interest. Some teams project him to guard at the next level, however.

He could potentially sneak into the back end of the first round and looks likely to be at least a second-round pick based on the buzz so far.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Morgan, 22, was a four-year starter at Arizona who earned honorable mention all-conference in 2022 and first-team All-PAC 12 in 2023 coming off a torn ACL.

During his five-year college career, Morgan appeared in 41 games and made 37 starts, all at left tackle.