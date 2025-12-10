Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson To Enter NFL Draft

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson is expected to declare for the 2026 NFL draft, according to Matt Zenitz.

He’s projected to be a first-round pick, potentially within the top 10 and the first receiver off of the board.

Tyson, 21, was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado. He opted to transfer to Arizona State following his freshman year in Boulder. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

Throughout his four-year career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.