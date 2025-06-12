Arrest Warrant For Attempted Murder Issued For Antonio Brown

Police in Miami have issued an arrest warrant for former NFL WR Antonio Brown on charges of attempted murder, per the Washington Post.

The charges stem from an incident last month following a boxing match when there was an altercation outside the event with Brown and several other individuals.

Police obtained video showing Brown punching a man, taking a gun from a security officer, then running toward that same man and firing two shots.

He released a statement on social media after the incident trying to clear things up.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night, I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

Brown hasn’t played since his infamous blowup in 2021 while with the Buccaneers and has said his career appears to be over.

Brown, 36, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He was in the third year of his five-year, $72.71 million contract when the Steelers traded him to the Raiders in March of 2019.

The Raiders later signed Brown to a new contract worth $50.125 million and including $30.125 million guaranteed. However, Oakland made the decision to release Brown before the start of the season and he later signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Patriots.

Brown lasted just 11 days in New England. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million in 2020 and re-signed him to another one-year extension for 2021. The Buccaneers waived him after a sideline incident with HC Bruce Arians.

In 2021, Brown appeared in seven games and recorded 42 receptions for 545 yards (13.3 YPC) and four touchdowns.