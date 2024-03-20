Arrest Warrant Issued For Lions CB Cameron Sutton In Florida

Update:

The Detroit Lions released a statement about the arrest warrant issued for CB Cameron Sutton, indicating they only recently learned about the situation even though the initial incident was March 7.

Lions statement on Sutton: "“We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning. We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time.”" — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 20, 2024

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also announced the charges against Sutton have been changed to include Domestic Battery by Strangulation after originally being announced as Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced they have issued an arrest warrant for Lions CB Cameron Sutton for aggravated battery and domestic violence.

𝐃𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

According to Justin Rogers, Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 regarding a domestic incident and have made multiple attempts to contact Sutton. After being unable to contact Sutton, they released his warrant on social media on Wednesday.

Greg Auman reports the incident was the day after Sutton was scheduled for a hearing in a paternity lawsuit against him in Tampa court. There’s another hearing in the case on May 6.

Sutton, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,126,128 that included a signing bonus of $736,128.

The Steelers re-signed Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract in 2021. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions last offseason and is entering the second year of his contract.

In 2023, Sutton appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and recorded 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and six pass defenses.

We’ll provide more information on Sutton when the news becomes available.