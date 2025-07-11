Art Rooney’s Grandson Says Paying T.J. Watt ‘Absolutely Insane’, Calls D.K. Metcalf & Jalen Ramsey ‘Headcases’

The most recent update about T.J. Watt‘s contract negotiations said both sides are working to get a deal done that would likely make him the highest-paid edge rusher in the league.

Watt skipped mandatory minicamp to express his displeasure with talks, and had an interesting post on social media earlier this offseason in which he appeared to be flashing the “peace out” sign to Pittsburgh.

Patrick Rooney Jr., the grandson of Steelers owner Art Rooney, appeared on the PBKC at Palm Beach Kennel Club podcast and gave his unfiltered thoughts on the offseason. In his rant, he called paying Watt top-dollar “absolutely insane” because of his age, but admitted they have to keep him if they are going all-in.

“T.J. is a great player, great Steeler — insane to pay him anything right now,” Rooney said via Steelers Wire. “Absolutely insane. He’s 31 years old. But again, if you’re going all-in this year, then you’re going to have to re-sign him. You’re making moves right now that you’re trying to do something this year. That, to me, based on anything you’ve seen the last few years, seems insane.”

Rooney also bashed the additions of CB Jalen Ramsey and WR D.K. Metcalf. He called both of them headcases and compared Metcalf to recently traded WR George Pickens in that regard.

“Ramsey is kind of a headcase,” he said. “And this team is not generally conducive to being able to deal with headcases. AKA, George Pickens, who we just had to get rid of. And you bring in DK Metcalf, who’s a little bit like George Pickens — in terms of being a headcase. And now you got another one in there.”

Watt, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $9.258 million contract and made a base salary of $1.72 million in 2020.

Pittsburgh exercised Watt’s fifth-year option for $10.089 million in 2021. He then signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million with the Steelers that included $80 million fully guaranteed at signing.

In 2024, Watt appeared in all 17 games and recorded 61 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries, and four pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Watt as the news becomes available.