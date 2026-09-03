Austin Ekeler Says He’d Love To Play For Hometown Raiders

Veteran RB Austin Ekeler was cleared from a torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season back in April, and he’s indicated he’s looking to catch on with a team and keep playing in 2026.

In a recent interview with Las Vegas 8 News Now’s Madyson Marie, Ekeler stumped for one in particular: the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Now being in my hometown [Las Vegas], would be a dream for my family,” Ekeler said. “Is the situation right? We’ll have to see. How is [Ashton] Jeanty feeling? Do they need another guy?”

Ekeler went on to say wherever he signs, he has a vision for how he can still be a quality contributor to a team.

“Because if I’m on a team, I’m going to be your third-down back. I want to be your two-minute guy. I want to be protecting your quarterback in passing situations. That’s where I’m best. I can still run the ball, I can return kicks. If that presents itself, sure. If not, it’s all good.”

Ekeler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler appeared in two games for the Commanders and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions for 38 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.