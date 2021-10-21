Baker Mayfield Also Has Fractured Shoulder In Addition To Torn Labrum

Jay Glazer reports that Browns QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a fractured humerus bone (shoulder) in addition to his torn labrum.

Baker tells Glazer that the fracture is preventing his rotator cuff from firing.

“I need that fracture to heal for me to get back out there,” Mayfield told Glazer.

Glazer adds that the bone was fractured when his shoulder popped out for the second time this season last week.

Earlier in the day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Mayfield is expected to require surgery on the torn labrum in his left shoulder following the 2021 season.

According to Rapoport, the belief is that Mayfield can play through the injury, but incurring and more damage to his left shoulder would make it “challenging.”

Mayfield has taken multiple hits to his non-throwing shoulder this season and with the team on a short week, they made the decision to start Case Keenum against the Broncos.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

Entering today’s game, Mayfield had appeared in five games and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,240 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.