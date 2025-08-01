Baker Mayfield Day-To-Day With Contusion To Throwing Hand

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield suffered a hand contusion to his throwing hand during Thursday’s practice.

According to Pelissero, Mayfield has undergone scans as a precaution, but the good news is that he’s considered day-to-day.

Kyle Trask figures to see the bulk of the work with the first-team offense while Mayfield is out and there should be more reps for Connor Bazelak and Michael Pratt.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

Mayfield, 29, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

In 2024, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions to go along with 378 yards rushing and three touchdowns.