Baker Mayfield Has Torn Labrum In Left Shoulder

According to Ian Rapoport, Browns QB Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Mayfield dislocated his shoulder in Week 2 against the Texans and has played through the injury while wearing a shoulder harness the past couple of weeks.

Rapoport says Mayfield isn’t expected to need surgery as of right now to correct the issue.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield has appeared in four games for the Browns and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 935 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 15 times for 59 yards and an additional touchdown.

