Baker Mayfield Says Browns Would Have To Initiate Reconciliation

As the NFL reportedly seeks a suspension of at least a year for Browns QB Deshaun Watson, it’s opened up speculation about whether Cleveland might try to mend fences with QB Baker Mayfield to play in 2022.

However, Mayfield told Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop the Browns would need to reach out to start the process of reconciliation. He added he’s ready to move on and he thinks the Browns are too.

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” he said via Murdock.

Cleveland signed QB Jacoby Brissett as their backup this offseason to a deal that makes him the second-highest paid No. 2 quarterback in the league, indicating he’s probably the guy to start for as long as Watson is out.

Mayfield remains in limbo as trade talks with interested teams, reportedly the Panthers and Seahawks, have gone nowhere so far.

Money has reportedly been a sticking point in trade talks, as Mayfield is owed an $18.898 million salary in 2022 and Cleveland so far has been unwilling to eat enough of that figure for other teams to bite.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

