Baker Mayfield Says Bucs’ Best Offer Was Just Two Years, ‘Pretty Far’ From $50M APY

Earlier this week, it was reported that Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield plans to play out his contract this season after the self-imposed deadline of the start of training camp for an extension was not met.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield said the team offered him a two-year deal which the signal caller feels was “probably the most disappointing part” as he wants a long-term commitment. Mayfield also added Tampa Bay was “pretty far” from the price point of $50 million per year which the quarterback was after.

Mayfield is clear he’s very appreciative of the franchise and is confident his play will only improve as the years go on.

“I’m very, very thankful for the chance they gave me. Do not get me wrong on that. But I also know, I really know what I brought to this franchise, leadership-wise and even play-wise. It’s been some of the best years of my career, and I think it’s only going to trend upwards,” Mayfield said, via Greg Auman.

The Buccaneers seem to think their value for Mayfield will prove to be higher than any other team’s in the end and have approached talks with that mindset.

Tampa Bay will have the franchise tag available to retain Mayfield for the 2027 season.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Mayfield appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and completed 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, along with 55 carries for 382 yards rushing and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.