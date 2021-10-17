Baker Mayfield Suffered Another Left Shoulder Dislocation, Thinks He Can Play Through It

Browns QB Baker Mayfield was sacked during Sunday’s game and injured his left shoulder.

Mayfield was clearly in a great deal of pain before eventually walking off the field with the medical staff.

After the game, Mayfield told reporters that he dislocated his left shoulder again, but the good news is that he thinks he can play through it.

“It feels like s***,” Mayfield said, per Nate Ulrich.

The Browns are on a short week and will get the Broncos on Thursday.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

Entering today’s game, Mayfield had appeared in five games and completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 1,240 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.