Baker Mayfield: Trade To Seahawks ‘Probably The Most Likely Option’

When asked where he will play next, Browns QB Baker Mayfield responded on Wednesday that being acquired by the Seattle Seahawks is “probably the most likely option” for him, but has “no idea” in the end.

He added that the Colts were a possibility before they traded for Matt Ryan.

“This would’ve been a week-and-a-half ago, I would’ve said Indianapolis,” said Mayfield, via Jake Trotter. “[Seattle is] probably the most likely option. … even then, no idea. … I’m ready for the next chapter.”

The Seahawks and Panthers are two teams who still have yet to add appreciably to the position this offseason but multiple reports have indicated Carolina’s interested only minimally, if at all.

Last week, it was reported that there is “nothing imminent” on a potential trade involving Mayfield as teams continue to try and wait out the Browns, who are stuck with his guaranteed $18.858 million salary, and things could drag out until after the 2022 NFL Draft

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.