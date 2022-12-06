Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that the Titans are firing GM Jon Robinson on Tuesday.

The Titans have already confirmed the news and announced that Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden will take over personnel for the remainder of the season.

Statement from Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

This is a shocking move for the Titans, as Robinson has been lauded by ownership for the job he’s done over the years in Tennessee.

There have been some notable misses under Robinson including trading away A.J. Brown this offseason and first-round picks such as Isaiah Wilson.

However, Robinson never had a losing season and the team could secure their third straight division title, despite a disappointing year to some degree.

Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel both received extensions this past offseason. Although, it’s been pretty clear that Vrabel has outperformed Robinson in terms of their respective jobs.

Robinson, 47, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel.

After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season.

During his seven years in Tennessee, the Titans have produced a record of 66-43 that includes four playoff appearances (3-4 record).