AFC Notes: Will Levis, Andrew Luck, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel of The Athletic reported that the Colts always left it open for QB Andrew Luck to return if he ever wanted to come out of retirement.

Colts LB E.J. Speed was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 13.

Jaguars

Jaguars third-round CB Jarrian Jones had a breakout game in Week 14 with two pass breakups and his first career sack to put Tennesse out of gield goal range. Jacksonville HC Doug Pederson gave a glowing review of Jones’ performance after the game.

“I thought in Jarrian’s (Jones) case, just played really well down the stretch here in this game and you talked about the couple of pass breakups and that sack was a thing of beauty, how he can bend and get around that edge and get (Titans QB) Will Levis on the ground,” Pederson said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“I thought he did a really good job, and he just continues to get better each week. He works extremely hard. So, a lot of good things about Jarrian.”

Jaguars TE Evan Engram was fined $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in Week 13.

Titans

After a 10-6 loss to the struggling Jaguars, Titans DL Jeffery Simmons expressed his frustration with another tough outcome.

“I’m getting tired of saying the same (expletive),” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “We’re not doing enough to win games. … It’s frustrating. At the end of the day, I’m tired of saying we have to do better, play better. I don’t have any answers.”

Tennessee QB Will Levis felt he made strides in protecting the ball but knows he needed to make more plays to win the game.

“It sucks,” Levis said. “We have to be better in the red zone. I feel like I played one of my cleanest games all year, except for two plays where we could have scored on both of them.”

Levis said he aggravated his sprained AC joint, received a pain-killing injection at halftime, and played through the pain. (Jonathan Jones)