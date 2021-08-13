Bears Activate DT Eddie Goldman From COVID-19 List, Waive WR Thomas Ives

The Bears announced that they have activated DT Eddie Goldman from their COVID-19 list on Friday and waived WR Thomas Ives in a corresponding move.

Goldman was placed on the COVID-19 list in recent weeks. He missed mandatory minicamp earlier this summer and opted out of last season.

Goldman, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.686 million contract when he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth over $42 million that included $25 million guaranteed.

He’s entering the second year of his deal and is set to earn base salaries of $4,750,000 and $8,760,000 over the next two years.

In 2019, Goldman appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 29 tackles and a sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 35 interior defender out of 118 qualifying players.