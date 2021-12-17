Bears Activate OL Elijah Wilkinson, Sign DB Michael Joseph To PS

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve signed DB Michael Joseph to their practice squad and activated OL Elijah Wilkinson from the COVID-19 list.

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season last year. The Bears signed him to a contract this past March. 

In 2021, Wilkinson has appeared in 10 games for the Bears, making one start for them at right tackle.

