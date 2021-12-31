Bears Activating DT Akiem Hicks From COVID List

The Chicago Bears announced that they have activated DT Akiem Hicks from the COVID-19/reserve list.

We have removed DT Akiem Hicks from Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 31, 2021

Hicks, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2012. He was traded to the Patriots back in 2015.

After playing out his rookie contract, Hicks signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears. From there, he agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed in 2017.

Hicks is in the final year of his contract and owed $10,400,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Hicks has appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 21 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.