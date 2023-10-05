Bears Activating G Teven Jenkins

According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears are activating G Teven Jenkins to the roster in time to play tonight against the Commanders.

Chicago just designated Jenkins to return this week and they had a short week to get ready for the game. But evidently the Bears think Jenkins is ready to jump back into things.

Jenkins, 25, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Bears making 11 starts for them.