Bears Also Acquiring LB A.J. Klein From Ravens

According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens are also trading LB A.J. Klein to the Bears as a part of their deal to acquire LB Roquan Smith.

Chicago obviously has a need at linebacker and Baltimore doesn’t need the veteran Klein anymore after upgrading.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. Buffalo opted to release him this past March.

Klein caught on with the Giants practice squad in October but was signed away by the Ravens.

In 2022, Klein has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss.