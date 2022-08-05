Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve signed DL Trevon Coley and DB Davontae Harris to contracts on Friday and waived DT Auzoyah Alufohai and S Jon Alexander.

Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati.

The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.

The Ravens claimed Harris off waivers last year before placing him on injured reserve. Baltimore brought him back on a futures contract only to cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He was on and off of the 49ers’ practice squad last year.

In 2021, Harris appeared in six games for the Chargers and 49ers and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.