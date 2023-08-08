Bears Announce Four Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced four roster moves on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Bears signed TE Lachlan Pitts and LB Barrington Wade .

and LB . Bears waived K Andre Szmyt .

. Bears waived TE Jake Tonges with an injury designation.

Wade, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa in 2021. He signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore opted to waive him in August and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos. Denver waived him during the season and re-signed him to the practice squad, bouncing back and forth between there and the active roster a couple of times.

Denver re-signed Wade to a futures deal for the 2022 season, but waived him with an injury designation and he reverted to the team’s injured reserve list. He was eventually cut loose with a settlement.

In 2021, Wade appeared in four games for the Broncos, but did not record a statistic.