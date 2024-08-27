Bears Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

The Chicago Bears announced they have finished cutting the roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline.

Our initial 53-man roster is set. ⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2024

The list of cuts includes:

In addition, the Bears placed OL Larry Borom, DE Jacob Martin and WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve. Borom and Martin received return designations and can be brought back after four games.