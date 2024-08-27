Bears Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

The Chicago Bears announced they have finished cutting the roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline.
Our initial 53-man roster is set. ⬇️
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2024
The list of cuts includes:
- QB Austin Reed
- TE Brenden Bates
- OL Theo Benedet
- OL Jake Curhan
- DL Jamree Kromah
- DL Dashaun Mallory
- LB Micah Baskerville
- LB Carl Jones Jr.
- DB Leon Jones
- DB Reddy Steward
- DB Ro Torrence
- LS Cameron Lyons
- P Corliss Waitman
- QB Brett Rypien
- FB Khari Blasingame
- WR Collin Johnson
- TE Stephen Carlson
- OL Aviante Collins
- DL Byron Cowart
- DB Greg Stroman Jr.
- DB Adrian Colbert
- DB Tarvarius Moore
In addition, the Bears placed OL Larry Borom, DE Jacob Martin and WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve. Borom and Martin received return designations and can be brought back after four games.
