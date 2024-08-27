Bears Announce Initial 2024 53-Man Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Chicago Bears announced they have finished cutting the roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline. 

The list of cuts includes: 

  1. QB Austin Reed
  2. TE Brenden Bates
  3. OL Theo Benedet
  4. OL Jake Curhan
  5. DL Jamree Kromah
  6. DL Dashaun Mallory
  7. LB Micah Baskerville
  8. LB Carl Jones Jr.
  9. DB Leon Jones
  10. DB Reddy Steward
  11. DB Ro Torrence
  12. LS Cameron Lyons
  13. P Corliss Waitman
  14. QB Brett Rypien
  15. FB Khari Blasingame
  16. WR Collin Johnson
  17. TE Stephen Carlson
  18. OL Aviante Collins
  19. DL Byron Cowart
  20. DB Greg Stroman Jr.
  21. DB Adrian Colbert
  22. DB Tarvarius Moore 

In addition, the Bears placed OL Larry Borom, DE Jacob Martin and WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve. Borom and Martin received return designations and can be brought back after four games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply