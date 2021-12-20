Bears Announce Nine Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve activated RT Germain Ifedi from injured reserve and elevated eight players to their active roster.

The full list of elevations includes:

WR Nsimba Webster DB Thomas Graham Jr. DB Dee Virgin DB Michael Joseph DB BoPete Keyes LB Charles Snowden DE LaCale London WR Dazz Newsome

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in five games for the Bears, making five starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.