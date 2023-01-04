Bears Announce Six Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced six roster moves on Wednesday for the Week 18 finale against the Vikings.

The full list of moves includes:

Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the second year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Bears making 11 starts for them.