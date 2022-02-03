Bears Announce Three Coaching Hires

The Chicago Bears announced that they have officially hired new WRs coach and passing game coordinator Tyke Tolbert, assistant DBs coach David Overstreet II, and Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach. 

Janocko, 33, was most recently the Vikings’ wide receivers coach last season. His coaching career began with Minnesota as its offensive quality control coach in 2015-2016 before becoming an assistant offensive line coach from 2017-2019. From there, the Vikings prompted him to receivers coach in 2020 and quarterbacks coach in 2021. 

