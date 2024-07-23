NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Jordan Love, Montez Sweat, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears took a big step forward after trading for LB Montez Sweat, who helped the team to a 5-4 record and racked up six sacks in Chicago, knows he will be taking on a larger role in the team’s defense.

“Yeah, that’s natural,” Sweat said, via the team’s website. “It comes with the territory. I take it all wholeheartedly. It’s definitely a bigger role.”

Packers

Vikings

Minnesota WR Jordan Addison was arrested over the offseason for a DUI which didn’t occur too long after the tragic death of fourth-round CB Kyree Jackson, who died in a car accident dealing with a drunk driver. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell expressed his disappointment and concern with Addison and hopes to help him get back on the right path.

“We’re disappointed in Jordan,” O’Connell said, via the team’s social media. “We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we’re doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is the off the field, the life skills, and the development of decision making and learning how important it is within our culture — which we’re very proud of — that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability.”