NFC Notes: Jordan Addison, Jordan Love, Montez Sweat, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears
The Bears took a big step forward after trading for LB Montez Sweat, who helped the team to a 5-4 record and racked up six sacks in Chicago, knows he will be taking on a larger role in the team’s defense.
“Yeah, that’s natural,” Sweat said, via the team’s website. “It comes with the territory. I take it all wholeheartedly. It’s definitely a bigger role.”
Packers
- According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the contract holdup with Packers QB Jordan Love has more to do with money than it does with structure.
- Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst on DT Kenny Clark following the extension: “He is the model player that you want to build a program around. He’s obviously a great player – consistent as you could ever imagine.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)
- Gutekunst also mentioned WR Jayden Reed tweaked something during his youth camp but he won’t miss much time. (Bill Huber)
- Regarding WR Christian Watson, Gutekunst feels he’s in a good place health-wise: “We need him to be out there, because we are a different team when he’s out there.” (Ryan Wood)
- Gutekunst has high expectations for CB Eric Stokes: “He’s attacked this thing, couldn’t ask more about what he’s done. He’s got a great attitude about it. He looks great.” (Wood)
- Green Bay third-round RB MarShawn Lloyd is not practicing Monday with a hip injury. (Hodkiewicz)
Vikings
Minnesota WR Jordan Addison was arrested over the offseason for a DUI which didn’t occur too long after the tragic death of fourth-round CB Kyree Jackson, who died in a car accident dealing with a drunk driver. Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell expressed his disappointment and concern with Addison and hopes to help him get back on the right path.
“We’re disappointed in Jordan,” O’Connell said, via the team’s social media. “We care about these players, we really do. We want to make sure we’re doing our part for the development on the field. The other aspect of that is the off the field, the life skills, and the development of decision making and learning how important it is within our culture — which we’re very proud of — that our players understand personal responsibility and accountability.”
