NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/21

Bears
- Bears signed LB Javin White
- Bears activated TE Gerald Everett from the non-football injury list
Broncos
- Broncos placed LB Drew Sanders, DB Caden Sterns, and DB Delarrin Turner-Yell on the active/PUP list
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Izaiah Gathings
- Chiefs waived TE Gerrit Prince
- Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the non-football injury list
Lions
- Lions placed OT Giovanni Manu on the active/non-football injury list
- Lions placed DB Brian Branch, LB Marcus Davenport, and DT D.J. Reader on the active/PUP list
Packers
- Packers placed DB Corey Ballentine, OT Caleb Jones, and WR Jayden Reed on the active/non-football injury list
Ravens
- Ravens waived DB Jordan Toles
- Ravens signed S Eddie Jackson
