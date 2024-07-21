NFL Transactions: Sunday 7/21

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Broncos

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Izaiah Gathings
  • Chiefs waived TE Gerrit Prince
  • Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the non-football injury list

Lions

Packers

Ravens

