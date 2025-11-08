Bears Announce Three Moves, Elevate TE Stephen Carlson

The Chicago Bears elevated TE Stephen Carlson to their active roster and signed LB Carl Jones Jr. to the practice squad.

The Bears also released WR Miles Boykin from their practice squad.

Carlson, 28, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton back in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with the practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

He was later promoted to the active roster. Cleveland re-signed Carlson as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2021 season. He went on to sign with the Bears in 2023 on a one-year, $940k contract. He was later among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp before joining the practice squad.

After multiple elevations in the 2023 season, Carlson signed a futures contract with the Bears. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2025, Carlson has appeared in two games for the Bears but has yet to register a stat.