Bears Announce Three Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears announced they have waived three players on Monday. 

The list includes:

  1. WR Kevin Shaa
  2. C Corey Dublin
  3. S Jon Alexander

All three signed with the Bears as undrafted rookie free agents this summer. 

Shaa, 5-11 and 165 pounds, signed with the Bears out of Liberty following the 2022 NFL Draft. 

During his four-year college career, Shaa appeared in 33 games and recorded 82 receptions for 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns. 

