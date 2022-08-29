Bears Announce Three Roster Cuts

The Chicago Bears announced they have waived three players on Monday.

The list includes:

WR Kevin Shaa C Corey Dublin S Jon Alexander

All three signed with the Bears as undrafted rookie free agents this summer.

Shaa, 5-11 and 165 pounds, signed with the Bears out of Liberty following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Shaa appeared in 33 games and recorded 82 receptions for 1,364 yards and 12 touchdowns.