Bears Assistant GM Ian Cunningham Interviewing With Cardinals Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have their interview with Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham today for their general manager vacancy.

Arizona is looking to hire a general manager first before diving into their search for a new head coach.

The current list of candidates includes:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

Current executives Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris have been running things in Keim’s place and there’s some buzz the Cardinals could keep both as co-GMs.

Cunningham, 37, got his start with the Ravens in their front office as a player personnel assistant in 2008. He also worked as a scout before being hired by the Eagles in 2017 as their director of college scouting.

He continued to work his way up in the Eagles front office before leaving to take the assistant GM job with the Bears in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals GM search as the news is available.