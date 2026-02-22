Bears CB Nahshon Wright Would Like To Return Next Season

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL, Bears CB Nahshon Wright said he would like to return to Chicago next season, and his agent has had conversations with the team.

Wright also pointed out that the team had set up a meeting with his agent and that he would have a clearer decision about his future in the next week.

However, it is clear that Wright wants to be compensated after a breakout season in 2025.

Wright, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2021. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.8 million contract when the Cowboys traded him to the Vikings during training camp last year.

He was let go after camp and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing on a futures deal after the season.

In 2025, Wright appeared in 17 games for the Bears and made 16 starts, recording 80 tackles, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, 118 interception yards, and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Wright as it becomes available.