Bears Claim CB Michael Ojemudia Off Waivers From Broncos, Waive DE Taco Charlton

The Chicago Bears announced that they have claimed CB Michael Ojemudia off waivers from the Broncos and waived DE Taco Charlton in a corresponding move.
We have claimed Michael Ojemudia off waivers and waived Taco Charlton.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/esPaPxuB8b
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 28, 2022
Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus. Denver cut him loose this week.
In 2022, Ojemudia has been active for four games but has yet to record a statistic.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!