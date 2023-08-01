Bears Claim DT Bravvion Roy Off Waivers From Panthers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Bears have claimed DT Bravvion Roy off of waivers from the Panthers on Tuesday.

Roy, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his fiour-year rookie contract.

The Panthers opted to waive him on Monday. He’s in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Roy appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.