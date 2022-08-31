Bears Claim Six Players Off Waivers Including OL Alex Leatherwood

According to Field Yates, the Bears have claimed OL Alex Leatherwood off of waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday.

Yates also reports that Chicago claimed five other players off of waivers including DT Armani Watts, DB Josh Blackwell, DE Kingsley Johnathan, LB Sterling Weatherford, and TE Trevon Wesco.

Leatherwood, 23, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts this week.

In 2021, Leatherwood appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and made 17 starts between right guard and right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 80 guard out of 82 qualifying players.